Orange County superintendent will retire in December

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 8, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST
Barbara Jenkins. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Barbara Jenkins. Photo: Danielle Prieur


Orange County Superintendent Barbara Jenkins announced her plans to retire late Tuesday night.

Jenkins will continue to lead the district through the start of the 2022-2023 school year, but will retire in December. 

She has worked in the district for more than 30 years. For about a third of that time, she’s acted as the superintendent. 

In a statement on Twitter, Jenkins says, “Through the years, it has been my honor to work with phenomenal board members, teachers, administrators and support staff who are committed to leading our students to success. Serving in this role has been a calling and a tremendous blessing.” 

The school board will begin the search process for her replacement during a work session on Feb. 15th.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
