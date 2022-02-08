© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
"Alexa, take me to the moon."

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 8, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST
Callisto is an innovative technology demonstration that will fly onboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft during the Artemis I mission to the Moon. Photo: Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin
/
NASA’s Orion space capsule will soon head on a mission to the moon and back, launching from Kennedy Space Center later this year. There won’t be a crew on board, but there will be a familiar voice. Lockheed Martin partnered with Amazon to install Alexa voice assistance on the capsule.

Engineers are also installing video conferencing tools from WebEx. It’s part of an effort to make astronauts traveling some 250,000 miles away from Earth feel more connected to the crew and their families while they’re away. We’ll talk with Lockheed Martin’s Rob Chambers about the project.

Then, before Orion can launch to space, its rocket must first go through a dress rehearsal. NASA’s Space Launch System rocket is set for a critical test next month. We’ll talk with Jeremy Graeber, assistant launch director for Artemis I, about SLS’s wet dress rehearsal ahead of its first launch sending Orion to the moon.

Are We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
