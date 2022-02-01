© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Want COVID alerts straight from the Department of Health? There's a new subscription service for that

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 1, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay


The Florida Department of Health has launched a new public information system that can send automatic alerts to a person’s phone or email. 

These notices are separate from the county health department and will contain the latest statewide information on COVID-19 and other health emergencies. 

In a Tweet, DOH says, “Subscribing to this system does not alter updates from your county health department.”

To sign up, visit www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom, click on 'subscribe to the public list' and enter your cell number or personal email. 

Reporters can also use the service to get the latest press releases based on their coverage area by visiting the same site and clicking on 'subscribe to one or more of these media markets'.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
