Loving you is easy because you're beautiful: Orlando ranks fourth overall for best city to celebrate Valentine's Day





The City Beautiful has a new distinction this February 14th: one of the top five cities in the US for Valentine’s Day.

WalletHub compiled the rankings of 100 metropolitan areas based on 27 metrics, from availability of florists to the price of a three-course meal.

Orlando came in fourth place just under Honolulu, Hawaii thanks to its easy access to gifts and affordable, outdoor activities.

The personal finance website says the average American couple will spend about $175 dollars to celebrate the holiday this year.

Hialeah, Florida took last place in the ranking. Detroit and San Bernardino were also at the bottom of the list.



Source: WalletHub