© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Conservation groups sue U.S. Fish and Wildlife over record manatee die-off

By Amy Green
Published February 1, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST
Wildlife agencies offered lettuce to starving manatees in the Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Wildlife agencies offered lettuce to starving manatees in the Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Conservation groups sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday in federal court over last year’s record manatee die-off in Florida. 

The groups want the federal agency to update and strengthen protections on manatee habitat. 

The groups say manatees face threats like loss of habitat and poor water quality, which has led to harmful algae blooms and widespread seagrass losses that have left the animals starving. 

More than 1,100 manatees died last year in Florida. 

The Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and Save the Manatee Club say the number represents 13% of the animal’s total population. 

The groups want the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to update protections under the Endangered Species Act on manatee habitat, which they say have not been revised since 1976. 

The manatee was downlisted in 2017 from endangered to threatened. 

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had no comment on the litigation. The groups in December filed a notice of intent to sue against the Environmental Protection Agency over water pollution. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsmanateesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details