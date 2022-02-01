© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Orlando opens portal to second round of COVID rental assistance Tuesday. Here's what you should know.

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 1, 2022 at 1:30 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The City of Orlando will open an online portal for families to apply for a second round of rental assistance Tuesday at 8 am. 

The portal is located at orlando.gov/assistance.

Eligible families are encouraged to apply for part of the $6.8 million dollars in COVID-19 rental relief the City of Orlando received from the Department of the Treasury. 

Households must be able to prove COVID-related financial hardship and have an income at or below 80% of the area median income. 

That’s about $61,050 for a family of four.

If fees are awarded, they will be paid directly to the landlord for up to 18 months.

Assistance with utility bills will not be available unless it is included in the rent.

Housing Stability Counselors with the program will be able to help find alternative housing for residents who have already been evicted. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details