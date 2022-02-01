City of Orlando opens portal to second round of COVID rental assistance Tuesday. Here's what you should know.

The City of Orlando will open an online portal for families to apply for a second round of rental assistance Tuesday at 8 am.





The portal is located at orlando.gov/assistance.

Eligible families are encouraged to apply for part of the $6.8 million dollars in COVID-19 rental relief the City of Orlando received from the Department of the Treasury.

Households must be able to prove COVID-related financial hardship and have an income at or below 80% of the area median income.

That’s about $61,050 for a family of four.

If fees are awarded, they will be paid directly to the landlord for up to 18 months.

Assistance with utility bills will not be available unless it is included in the rent.

Housing Stability Counselors with the program will be able to help find alternative housing for residents who have already been evicted.