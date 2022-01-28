Cold Weather shelters open across Central Florida this weekend
Cold weather shelters are opening across Central Florida, with freezing temperatures expected again this weekend.
Meteorologists say the coldest air in several years will hit Florida with temperatures plummeting into the 30s and even the 20s in parts of North Florida. Widespread frost or a hard freeze is expected in most places Saturday night, with wind chill making it even colder.
Osceola County
Shelters are opening in Kissimmee and St. Cloud Friday, Saturday and Sunday Night. People can ride the Lynx bus for free to the shelters.
First United Methodist Church of St. Cloud
1000 Ohio Avenue
St. Cloud, FL 34769
Friday/Saturday/Sunday
Ramada Kissimmee Gateway Inn
7470 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Pet-friendly
Friday/Saturday/Sunday
Solid Rock Community Church of God
1904 Michigan Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Friday/Saturday only
Orlando
In Orlando, people who need a warm place to stay are being directed to the Coalition for the Homeless, Covenant House , the Orlando Union Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army says nobody will be turned away from its shelters this weekend.
Lake County
Lake County will open shelters in Fruitland Park and Eustis, with free transportation on the LakeXpress bus system.
Trinity Assembly of God
200 Urick St
Fruitland Park
LifePointe Church
3551 E. Orange Ave.
Eustis
People are also being advised to bring pets indoors and cover up plants to protect them from frost. They are also being warned to practice fire safety with space heaters by keep them away from flammable materials and not to use grills inside.