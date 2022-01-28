© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Cold Weather shelters open across Central Florida this weekend

By Matthew Peddie
Published January 28, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST
Image: National Weather Service
Image: National Weather Service

Cold weather shelters are opening across Central Florida, with freezing temperatures expected again this weekend. 

Meteorologists say the coldest air in several years will hit Florida with temperatures plummeting into the 30s and even the 20s in parts of North Florida. Widespread frost or a hard freeze is expected in most places Saturday night, with wind chill making it even colder. 

Osceola County

Shelters are opening in Kissimmee and St. Cloud Friday, Saturday and Sunday Night. People can ride the Lynx bus for free to the shelters. 

First United Methodist Church of St. Cloud 

1000 Ohio Avenue

St. Cloud, FL 34769

Friday/Saturday/Sunday

Ramada Kissimmee Gateway Inn 

7470 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee, FL 34747

Pet-friendly

Friday/Saturday/Sunday

Solid Rock Community Church of God 

1904 Michigan Avenue

Kissimmee, FL 34744

Friday/Saturday only

Orlando

In Orlando, people who need a warm place to stay are being directed to the Coalition for the Homeless, Covenant House , the Orlando Union Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army says nobody will be turned away from its shelters this weekend. 

Lake County

Lake County will open shelters in Fruitland Park and Eustis, with free transportation on the LakeXpress bus system. 

 

Trinity Assembly of God

200 Urick St

Fruitland Park

 

LifePointe Church

3551 E. Orange Ave.

Eustis

 

People are also being advised to bring pets indoors and cover up plants to protect them from frost. They are also being warned to practice fire safety with space heaters by keep them away from flammable materials and not to use grills inside. 

Central Florida News
Matthew Peddie
