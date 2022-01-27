© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sonic boom warning: SpaceX's booster landing could end with a bang heard across Central Florida

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 27, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST
In this file photo, SpaceX lands the first stage of a Falcon 9 booster at LZ-1, located on Cape Canaveral. Photo: SpaceX
In this file photo, SpaceX lands the first stage of a Falcon 9 booster at LZ-1, located on Cape Canaveral. Photo: SpaceX

A planned SpaceX launch Thursday evening could bring sonic booms to the region. 

SpaceX is launching a surveillance satellite for the Italian Space Agency on its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Less than 10 minutes after launch, SpaceX plans to land the first stage booster back at Cape Canaveral. It’s return will cause loud sonic booms that could be heard across Central Florida.

Forecasters at Space Force's Space Launch Delta 45 predict a 60 percent chance of favorable weather and moderate weather risk for booster recovery. The mission’s launch window opens at 6:11 p.m. ET.

SpaceX routinely lands the first stage boosters for reuse, although most of the past landings have been on a barge at sea.

The launch of the Italian satellite is heading on a southward trajectory. The U.S. Space Force is urging boaters and pilots to carefully monitor restricted zones ahead of the launch attempt.

Another Falcon 9 launch is scheduled on Saturday afternoon, launching SpaceX's Starlink satellites which will join a growing constellation of broadband satellites blanketing the globe. Launch weather is favorable but Space Force forecasters call for high weather risk for booster recovery.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details