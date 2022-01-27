© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County teachers' union, district spokesman react to Orange County Public Schools absence policy changes

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 27, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Only student absences caused by a verified illness will be excused at Orange County Public Schools starting on Monday. 

Parents must submit a note for the first three days of illness, and anything after that requires a doctor’s note or visit to the school nurse. 

Orange County Public School parents will no longer be able to keep their kids home from school solely due to the threat of a COVID surge starting next week. 

Orange County Classroom Teachers Association President Wendy Doromal says some families with safety concerns might start homeschooling with this latest policy change.

“So I think parents have to make the choice, you know, do they want to remove their child from public school and put them in homeschool schooling."

OCPS spokesperson Scott Howat says that’s always an option through the district. But he hopes families realize a more lenient absence policy could be brought back.

“And then if it increases or cases continue to rise to again make sure we're doing what's in the best interest of of our staff and student safety.”

The district says any child with COVID or COVID-like illness should still be kept home.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details