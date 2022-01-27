Orange County teachers' union, district spokesman react to Orange County Public Schools absence policy changes

Only student absences caused by a verified illness will be excused at Orange County Public Schools starting on Monday.

Parents must submit a note for the first three days of illness, and anything after that requires a doctor’s note or visit to the school nurse.





Orange County Public School parents will no longer be able to keep their kids home from school solely due to the threat of a COVID surge starting next week.

Orange County Classroom Teachers Association President Wendy Doromal says some families with safety concerns might start homeschooling with this latest policy change.

“So I think parents have to make the choice, you know, do they want to remove their child from public school and put them in homeschool schooling."

OCPS spokesperson Scott Howat says that’s always an option through the district. But he hopes families realize a more lenient absence policy could be brought back.

“And then if it increases or cases continue to rise to again make sure we're doing what's in the best interest of of our staff and student safety.”

The district says any child with COVID or COVID-like illness should still be kept home.