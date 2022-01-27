© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
"Miya's Law" advances in the Legislature

By Amy Green
Published January 27, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST
A measure aimed at improving tenant safety after a college student was slain in her Orlando apartment is advancing in the Legislature. 

The Regulatory Reform Subcommittee on Thursday approved the bill, known as Miya’s Law. 

Miya Marcano’s remains were found near an apartment building after a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment. He later killed himself. 

Central Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani praised Rep. Robin Bartleman, one of the bill’s sponsors, for her work on the measure.

“I know that you are so focused on getting this to the finish line and working very closely with the family navigating this process to get a product that is going to not only honor her but save lives.” 

The measure would require, among other things, employees to give tenants advance notice before entering an apartment, like for repairs.  

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
