In each week of 2021, David Rush from Idaho set a Guinness World Record

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Holding one Guinness World Record is impressive enough, but David Rush of Idaho set a new record each week for all of last year - 52 weeks, 52 records. Could that be a record number of records? Anyway, he started by stacking the most bars of wet soap. He said another record is the fastest to cover a neighbor in wrapping paper. And his hardest feat was using a samurai sword to slice 62 kiwi fruits thrown at him as he balanced on a ball. It's MORNING EDITION.

