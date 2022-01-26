Come fly with me: International traffic up by 393 percent in November at Orlando International Airport

International traffic at Orlando International Airport increased by 393 percent in November.





There were more than 251,000 international arrivals and departures out of Orlando International Airport in November.

That’s a whopping 393 percent increase from the previous month.

November marked the return of fully vaccinated passengers from the UK and Dublin, Ireland to the theme parks.

And a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season also helped boost international and domestic travel.

Still, the airport has a ways to go before it reaches pre-pandemic international travel highs. These numbers only constitute a 2 percent increase from the same time in 2020.

Here's some other impressive stats:





Domestic passenger traffic climbed nearly 106 percent in November compared to 2020 with some 3,633,450 travelers at MCO.

Combined traffic was up nearly 114 percent with 3,884,962 passengers for the month.

Calendar year-to-date, international traffic is up 1.74 percent with 1,559,674 arrivals and departures while domestic traffic is up 92.59 percent with 34,616,789 travelers at Orlando International Airport.

Combined calendar year-to-date traffic is up 85.45 percent with a total of 36,176,463 travelers at MCO



