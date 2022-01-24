© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
It's STEM Day on Tuesday at the Florida Capitol: A time to advocate for more funding for science museums

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 24, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST
Photo: Orlando Science Center


The Orlando Science Center and other science museums throughout the state of Florida will be at the Capitol Tuesday to advocate for more funding.

These educational institutions have continued to face financial challenges during the pandemic including a drop in attendance and individual donations.

In a statement the center says the last two years have, “reminded all of us that science matters now more than ever. Science literacy not only leads to a better understanding of life’s problems, but it promotes the development of skills to help solve them.” 

Representatives will engage legislators in hands-on experiments to show how museums can spark a lifelong passion for STEM and help grow Florida’s tech workforce.

Other participants include the Tallahassee Museum, and Museum of Science and Discovery in Ft. Lauderdale. 

Events run from 10:00 am to 3 pm in the Capitol Courtyard and Rotundas and the public is welcome to attend. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
