Zora! Festival outdoor events pushed to June as Omicron continues to spread

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 21, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST
Photo: ZORA! Festival
The 30th annual ZORA! Festival celebrating the life and works of author Zora Neale Hurston begins this weekend and runs through February 3 in her hometown of Eatonville. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

This year’s ZORA! Outdoor Festival of the Arts has been rescheduled due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. 

Performances by George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic and Kim Waters and Tom Browne have been moved to June 4th and 5th. 

Festival planners say they will honor tickets purchased for the January festival in June. Ticket purchases can also be fully refunded at www.zorafestival.org

Director N.Y. Nathiri says all virtual programming for the 33rd annual ZORA! Festival will continue as planned.

She says that includes an online Africa-America Women’s Economic Forum, Seminole State College Speaker Series, and Afrofuturism Conference along with a number of virtual events for K-12 students.

In a statement Nathiri says, “At this time, when the stresses and strains of everyday life can present sometimes seemingly overwhelming challenges, what a joy it is to bring together the human family, where guests can learn about and enjoy the cultural contributions which people of African ancestry have made to the United States and to the world.” 

Florida reported 38,614 new COVID cases on Friday, which represents a week-over-week decrease for the state.

