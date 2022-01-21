© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, wife Susie both test positive for COVID-19

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 21, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST
Photo: Mayor Buddy Dyer


Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Dyer says his wife Susie has also tested positive for the virus. 

Both are currently asymptomatic which the mayor credits to being vaccinated and boosted. 

In a Tweet Friday, he says, “I will continue to isolate & work on City business remotely as directed by CDC guidelines.” 

The news comes just days after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced his positive result. Demings says his symptoms continue to be mild.

The CDC in three major studies published Friday showed boosters are highly effective against the Omicron variant. Find your nearest booster using this link.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
