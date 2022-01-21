Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, wife Susie both test positive for COVID-19





Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dyer says his wife Susie has also tested positive for the virus.

Both are currently asymptomatic which the mayor credits to being vaccinated and boosted.

In a Tweet Friday, he says, “I will continue to isolate & work on City business remotely as directed by CDC guidelines.”

The news comes just days after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced his positive result. Demings says his symptoms continue to be mild.

The CDC in three major studies published Friday showed boosters are highly effective against the Omicron variant. Find your nearest booster using this link.