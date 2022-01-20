© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter Park Police Chief to appear in court Thursday over domestic violence charges

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 20, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST
Photo: Michael Deal
Photo: Michael Deal

Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested Wednesday on domestic violence charges. 

Division Chief Pam Marcum will temporarily lead the department in his absence. 

Deal is being held without bond in the Seminole County Jail. His first appearance in court is Thursday at 2 pm. 

According to police reports, the police chief violently pushed his wife into a pantry in front of his two daughters during a domestic dispute. 

Deal says, “he never laid a hand on her.” 

The argument was purportedly about infidelity in the marriage. 

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details