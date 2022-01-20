© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latino advocates call for greater transparency in Florida redistricting effort

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 20, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST
Photo: Danielle Prieur
Photo: Danielle Prieur

Latino leaders are calling for greater transparency as Florida draws new congressional maps after the latest U.S. census. The Florida Senate took up its version of the congressional maps Thursday.

Leaders from Latino advocacy organizations see some opportunities where the Florida Senate-drawn map will provide greater representation for voting-age Latinos with additional Hispanic-majority districts drawn in the state and opportunities for more Latino lawmakers to win seats across Florida.

But advocates are concerned the process has lacked transparency. "There have been no public hearings through this process," says Alianzo for Progress's Marcos Vilar. "We are going to live for 10 years with the results of this with no democratic public process."

Florida leaders redraw district maps every 10 years after the U.S. census. The state received an additional Congressional seat due to population growth.

“There has been virtually no public access to this redistricting process," says Democratic Florida House representative Carlos Guillermo Smith. "Ten years ago, state legislators hosted public meetings across the state of Florida seeking public input. This time, 10 years later in this redistricting cycle, there have been zero public meetings asking for input held outside of the state capitol, which is not acceptable as this process continues.”

Advocates say the few public events surrounding the redistricting processes didn’t provide translations for Spanish speakers. There were also no virtual opportunities for public comment despite the ongoing pandemic.

Redistricting maps must be approved by both the Florida House and Senate before heading to the Governor to be signed into law.

Tags
Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details