© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The City of Orlando's second round of emergency rental assistance will help some tenants find alternate housing if they've already been evicted

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 19, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The City of Orlando will offer a second round of COVID-19 emergency rental assistance starting in February. This time a group of counselors will help tenants whose landlords opt to evict them instead of working with the program. 

Usually tenants and landlords work together as part of the Orlando Emergency Rental Assistance Program. 

But in some cases, they can’t or won’t, and choose to evict renters instead, says city Housing and Community Development Director Oren Henry. And that’s where a team of special counselors come in.

“That tenant could say, 'well gee, I need some help finding another unit,' and we would provide assistance to that tenant in getting another unit and maybe even paying a deposit and the first month’s rent or something."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/oren-clip-two-.wav"][/audio]

Henry says this help is still greatly needed almost three years into the pandemic.

“There are still a number of people that are unemployed or underemployed that you know lost their jobs with whoever they were working for went away. We all know there have been a lot of restaurants that have been closed forever. So you have people who have got behind and lost whatever savings they might have had trying to stay afloat and they still find that they need rental assistance."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/oren-clip-one-1.wav"][/audio]

The program’s online portal will open on February 1, 2022 and anyone who can prove COVID 19-hardship is encouraged to apply for help.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details