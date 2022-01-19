In Florida, recent inconsistent coronavirus data could indicate another peak, one hospital representative says

One Florida hospital representative sees hope in recent conflicting coronavirus data.

He says the numbers could indicate the highly contagious Omicron variant is peaking and will start to decline.

Across central Florida the positivity rate among new cases remains about 30%, indicating a high rate of community spread.

Justin Senior of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance says the numbers are following a trend set by previous variants, in that they rose fast and now are bouncing up and down.

“So we are in that phase where over the last seven days there have been several days where the Census dropped, and there have been some where it’s increased. But it’s bouncing around a little bit right now, and hopefully that means that’s an indication that we’re at the peak and it’ll start going down.”

He says hospitalizations remain high but not like they were with the Delta variant. The Safety Net Hospital Alliance represents hospitals across the state, including Orlando Health.