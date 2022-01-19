© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
In Florida, recent inconsistent coronavirus data could indicate another peak, one hospital representative says

By Amy Green
Published January 19, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST
One Florida hospital representative sees hope in recent conflicting coronavirus data. 

He says the numbers could indicate the highly contagious Omicron variant is peaking and will start to decline. 

Across central Florida the positivity rate among new cases remains about 30%, indicating a high rate of community spread.  

Justin Senior of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance says the numbers are following a trend set by previous variants, in that they rose fast and now are bouncing up and down. 

“So we are in that phase where over the last seven days there have been several days where the Census dropped, and there have been some where it’s increased. But it’s bouncing around a little bit right now, and hopefully that means that’s an indication that we’re at the peak and it’ll start going down.” 

He says hospitalizations remain high but not like they were with the Delta variant. The Safety Net Hospital Alliance represents hospitals across the state, including Orlando Health.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
