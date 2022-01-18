© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Floridians can now order free at-home COVID tests kits from the federal government

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 18, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Floridians can officially order free at-home COVID test kits from the federal government starting Tuesday.

Each household is limited to four test kits per order, and kits usually ship to a person’s home within 7 to 12 business days. 

Only rapid antigen tests are available at this time. 

All orders will begin shipping through USPS starting in late January.

To order your tests, visitcovidtests.gov and enter your first and last name, email and mailing address. 

In a statement, the White House says it will prioritize shipments to the hardest hit postal codes around the country. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
