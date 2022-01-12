© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Universal Orlando requiring COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for staff

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 12, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST
Starting next month, Universal Orlando employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or tested weekly -- an effort to protect employees and guests from COVID-19.

The policy changes affect just team members and starting February 9 will require them to be fully vaccinated or tested every seven days.

In a statement, Universal Orlando says the new policy is an effort to comply with federally mandated OSHA regulations. The theme park and resort operator says it will initially provide free testing on-site for team members.

Back in November, Disney paused its vaccine mandate for employees after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a package of bills into law banning businesses from enforcing such mandates.

Universal Orlando says it will monitor legal action involving these regulations and adapt its policy accordingly. The company says a majority of its staff reported having a COVID-19 vaccination.

