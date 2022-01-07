© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Dozens of TSA workers call out sick at Orlando International Airport in a single day as Omicron surges

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 7, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay

Dozens of TSA workers at Orlando International Airport are calling out sick every day as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads. So far, these new cases haven't affected wait times at security checkpoints at the airport. 

Some 15 TSA workers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday at the Orlando International Airport as Omicron continues to surge.

Federal Security Director Pete Garcia says sick workers will remain out of the airport until they are cleared to return by a doctor. 

In an email to staff, Garcia warns officers to, “remain aware of your surroundings and take appropriate preventative measures against COVID-19 transmission.” 

He says that includes wearing a facial covering that covers the nose and mouth, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and practicing good hand hygiene. 

A spokesperson for the TSA says despite all these call-outs at MCO, wait times at security checkpoints haven’t been affected.

Even on a day when the TSA screened some 67,000 passengers at the airport the maximum wait time remained around 30 minutes.

That's good news as more winter storms are expected to bring flight delays and cancellations this weekend.

Danielle Prieur
