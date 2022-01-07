© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
City of Orlando will open COVID-19 testing site at Camping World Stadium on Monday

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 7, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST
The site will open early next week.

The City of Orlando will open a COVID-19 testing site at Camping World Stadium on Monday to help alleviate the demand for testing at other sites in Orange County. 

Anyone can get tested at the free, drive thru site seven days a week between 9 am and 5 pm on a first come, first served basis.

Both the rapid antigen and molecular PCR tests will be available as long as supplies last.

There are no age or symptom requirements to get tested, and people without health insurance are welcome at the site. 

No appointment is needed, but required medical forms should be filled out online at patientportalFL.com ahead of getting tested.

Vaccinations are not available at this site. For a list of vaccination sites in the county, click on the link.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
