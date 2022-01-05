Governor Ron DeSantis clarifies earlier comments about COVID-19 testing, says no one will be restricted from getting tested in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis clarified earlier statements about COVID-19 testing Wednesday saying tests would continue to be available to all Floridians that need one.

DeSantis said the state would simply be putting out updated testing guidelines that would point out what is high-value testing versus low-value testing based on risk for COVID-19.

He claims right now, a lot of people are getting tested out of fear rather than a real need for a test.

“If you’re somebody who is very low risk, no health problems, no symptoms. Just testing over and over again is not really clinically proven to be very much of a value. Again, you're free to do it. But we’re putting that out there so that people understand.”

But DeSantis says there won’t be any restrictions put in place when it comes to the number of tests a person can get whether over the counter or at a testing facility.

“If you want to go into the drug store and buy 15 tests for yourself to have, you’re free to do that.”

The governor says the state is yet to receive any at-home test kits from the Biden administration. The White House has promised more than 500 million of these kits to Americans.

On Tuesday, Florida reported 51,644 new COVID cases. The Sunshine State is now in the top ten states leading the Omicron surge.



