All adults including teachers must wear face masks again starting Tuesday at Orange County Public Schools

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 3, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST
The state imposed financial penalties on school districts that required students to wear masks to protect against COVID-19. (Brastock Images/Stock.Adobe.Co)
Orange County Public Schools will require all adults on campus to wear face masks.

The decision came just hours before students were expected to return to in-person classes following the long winter break. 

In a Tweet, OCPS Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says, “As a result of the significant increase in positivity rate, and in an effort to protect our workforce, I have determined that all adults including employees, visitors and vendors, will be required to wear a face mask in OCPS buildings and vehicles through the month of January.”

In a separate Tweet OCPS Chair Teresa Jacobs says, “I appreciate the concern I've heard regarding the highly contagious nature of Omicron and the return to school. Although we are legally prohibited from mandating masks for students, I am relieved to say the superintendent is reinstating the adult mask mandate starting tomorrow.” 

Face masks are still only strongly recommended for students after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the legislature strengthened bans on face mask mandates at schools and workplaces during a special legislative session last year.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
