 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


2021 Oscars Guide: Animated Features

by Pop Culture Happy Hour (NPR)

Mebh Óg MacTíre and Robyn Goodfellowe (voiced by Eva Whittaker and Honor Kneafsey) embark on a journey in the Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers. Apple TV+ Wolves, ali

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Wolves, aliens and the afterlife all show up in this year’s Oscar-nominated animated features. From stop-motion to hand-drawn art, these five films exhibit and celebrate different styles of animation and storytelling. Disney and Pixar appear, but the category also showcases films a little farther off the beaten path, proving that animated features are a lot more than cute cartoons.

The Nominees:

The audio was produced by Candice Lim and edited by Jessica Reedy.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP