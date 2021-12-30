© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Want to get tested before New Year's Eve? A third COVID-19 testing site has opened in Orange County

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 30, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the site. 

Orange County has opened a third COVID-19 testing site at the South Orange Youth Sports Complex. 

Testing is available from 9 am until 5 pm daily or as long as supplies last. 

The county also has a test site at Barnett Park, open from 9 am until 4 pm, and another at the Econ Soccer Complex open from 9 am until 5 pm. 

All three are drive thru only, no walk-ups are allowed. 

The sites will close for New Year’s Eve and Saturday for New Year’s Day, with normal business hours resuming on Sunday, January 2. 

For more information,check out ocfl.net/testing.

