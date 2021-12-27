© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
In Seminole County, water disconnections for non-payment to resume Jan. 1

By Amy Green
Published December 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Harvard Medical School

Seminole County says beginning Jan. 1, the county will resume the practice of disconnecting water service for non-payment. 

The county suspended water disconnections last year as the coronavirus pandemic prompted a wave of joblessness. 

Terry McCue of the Seminole County Environmental Services Department says some 1,400 residential accounts and 50 non-residential accounts are delinquent for about $750,000. 

“We don’t want to cut off water. What we want to do is re-establish contact with customers that are delinquent, to put them on a payment plan to get them back to normal.” 

Also beginning Jan. 1, the county says water, sewer, irrigation and reclaim rates will jump by more than 4%. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
