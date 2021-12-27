© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida unemployment will continue to decline in 2022

By WMFE Staff
Published December 27, 2021 at 3:24 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Job growth in Florida will outpace the national economy, and unemployment will continue to decline in 2022. That's according to a new forecast released earlier this month by the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida. It says Florida’s unemployment rate, which stood at 4.5% in November, is expected to continue falling in 2022. The forecast also says housing starts will pickup, but not quickly enough to satisfy robust demand in the short run. Inventory for single-family homes is so scarce in Florida there was only a 1.3 month supply in October.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details