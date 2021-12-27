COVID-19 test lines long in Florida as Omicron spreads

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Floridians hoping to get COVID-19 tests waited in long lines, sometimes for hours on the day after many had gathered with friends and relatives for Christmas. At a drive-through testing site at Barnett Park in Orlando, hundreds of people on Sunday waited in their cars in the dark before it opened, and it reached capacity by mid-day. In Tampa, the West Tampa Neighborhood Service Center had a line wrapped around the building for much of Sunday, as residents waited to get COVID-19 tests. Florida hit a new record in the pandemic for the second day in a row as the state reported 32,850 new cases on Saturday.