Leesburg High's Dencov Bryant is making sure students have a voice in school policies

Leesburg High School senior Dencov Bryant led an effort this fall to make sure the student perspective is part of decision-making for Lake County Schools.

Working with the superintendent, School Board and other student leaders, he created the Superintendent's Student Advisory Committee.

He's "one of our absolute best," Principal Michael Randolph says.

"His service is outstanding and his drive ... making sure that Leesburg High School is the best school that it can be and making sure that he's advocating for students and for our school within our community."

This year he is striving to give students a voice on issues like the dress code, funding decisions, student fees and parking.

Bryant says: "I think any time you're making a decision, whether it be about which carpet to place in the library or what the dress code should say, you need everyone that the decision is impacting to be involved in the decision-making process."

The 17-year-old student government president has his eye on a college degree from Florida State or South Florida, studying public relations and political science.

He wants to continue his service in the future.

His parents -- both small business owners -- taught him it's better to be a leader than a follower.

Listen to his story below.

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/DENCOV.mp3"][/audio]