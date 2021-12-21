© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Rollercoaster of latest economic news and how it affects Central Florida, explained

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 21, 2021 at 2:23 AM EST
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Economic news has been on a rollercoaster ride recently.

Inflation, interest rates, unemployment, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill all saw major changes this week, and they’ll all affect Central Florida’s finances.

Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind updates WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston, starting with Sunday’s surprise announcement that Build Back Better has been derailed by a single vote.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Tags
Build Back BetterCommentariesfishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details