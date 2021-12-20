© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's some good news for holiday travelers: Gas prices are on the decline

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 20, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST
A modern fuel pump at a gas station on Jacksonville's Westside. Photo by Anthony M. Inswasty
A modern fuel pump at a gas station on Jacksonville's Westside. Photo by Anthony M. Inswasty

For the more than 5 million Floridians hitting the road this holiday season, they'll get some good news at the pump. Gas prices are trending down. Florida gas prices are down 12 cents since Thanksgiving, according to an analysis by AAA - The Auto Club Group.

That’s largely due to gas prices slowly adjusting to a recent drop in crude oil prices. The cost of U.S. oiled dropped by about 13 percent after Black Friday due to uncertainty caused by the Omicron variant.

And the drop is likely to continue through New Years.

“We’ve seen crude oil prices dropped pretty significantly since Thanksgiving, and they dropped again Monday morning," said AAA's Mark Jenkins. "That's a pretty good indicator that gas prices should continue declining through the rest of this year.”

AAA forecasts some 5.4 million Floridians will hit the road this holiday season, a 28 percent rebound from last year.

"We're paying about $3.23 [per gallon] right now, which is about $1 more than what holiday travelers paid this time last year," says Jenkins.

Some of the highest prices for gas are found in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples and Fort Lauderdale. AAA tracks the lowest prices in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, Punta Gorda and The Villages.

Tags
Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details