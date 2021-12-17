Orange County Sheriff's Office arrests teen for school shooting threat

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 13 year old who made threats against an Orange County school.





The teen made the threat over a video group chat on Thursday. In the video, he said he planned to shoot up Champion Preparatory Academy, while holding a handgun.

Deputies conducted a search of the child’s bedroom and found an airsoft pistol and two knives.

He was arrested and charged with Written or Electronic Threats to Kill, Do Bodily Injury, or Conduct a Mass Shooting, a second degree felony.

In a statement, the office says, “The Orange County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats of this nature very seriously and we want to applaud the other students who came forward and reported what they saw.”

The threat comes weeks after a student shot and killed four other students at Oxford High School in Michigan.