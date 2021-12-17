© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida is way behind on getting booster shots to nursing home residents

By Joe Byrnes
Published December 17, 2021 at 3:22 AM EST
Nursing home data shows the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccine boosters. Chart: CDC
Florida nursing homes rank third from the bottom when it comes to the percentage of residents who've gotten Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

The CDC reports that 81 percent of nursing home residents in Florida are fully vaccinated but only 39 percent have gotten the booster or third dose.

Among U.S. states, only Arizona and Nevada are worse.

"[I]t’s clear that our state has more work to do to ensure that nursing home residents and staff have access to booster shots," said Jeff Johnson, the AARP Florida state director.

Early studies show that, though current vaccines are less effective against the highly transmissible Omicron variant, THAT THIRD SHOT dramatically improves your protection.

 

