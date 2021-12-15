© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis announces 'Stop WOKE Act' bill that would let parents sue over critical race theory

By Joe Byrnes
Published December 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Stop WOKE Act bill with a speech in The Villages. Image: Florida Channel
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Stop WOKE Act bill with a speech in The Villages. Image: Florida Channel

Conflating equity training with critical race theory, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a bill called the Stop WOKE Act Wednesday in The Villages.

The governor plans to make this hot-button political issue a "big part" of the legislative session starting in January.

DeSantis wants to codify in law his ban on K-12 schools teaching critical race theory.

The longstanding academic framework -- which isn't taught in the schools -- holds that racism is systemic in U.S. history.

DeSantis wants to let parents sue if they think the theory is being taught.

And he wants to go even further, banning equity training for school staff and making it a civil rights violation for private companies to use the training.

"And," he said, "it really has become something that is being utilized by corporate America to, I think, create hostile work environments for many of their employees."

Typical diversity, equity and inclusion programs strive to make the workplace fair, accepting of differences and welcoming for everyone.

 

Tags
Central Florida Newscritical race theorgy
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details