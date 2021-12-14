Fishkind Conversations: A deep dive into DeSantis's proposed 2022 state budget

Governor Ron DeSantis recently unveiled his $99.7 billion proposed state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1st 2022.

The governor’s budget includes a gas tax holiday, along with more money for schools, law enforcement, cancer research, and Everglades restoration. But it is $1.8 billion less than the current budget, which was boosted by federal stimulus funds.

Ultimately, the state Legislature will draft the final version of the state budget during its lawmaking session starting in January.

In his budget message, DeSantis says his proposal, quote, “puts Floridians and their freedoms first, keeps taxes low, and addresses key priorities – all while maintaining record budget reserves.”

WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston asks economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind whether the governor’s proposal lives up to its description.

