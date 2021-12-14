© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: A deep dive into DeSantis's proposed 2022 state budget

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 14, 2021 at 2:33 AM EST
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Governor Ron DeSantis recently unveiled his $99.7 billion proposed state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1st 2022.

The governor’s budget includes a gas tax holiday, along with more money for schools, law enforcement, cancer research, and Everglades restoration. But it is $1.8 billion less than the current budget, which was boosted by federal stimulus funds.

Ultimately, the state Legislature will draft the final version of the state budget during its lawmaking session starting in January.

In his budget message, DeSantis says his proposal, quote, “puts Floridians and their freedoms first, keeps taxes low, and addresses key priorities – all while maintaining record budget reserves.”

WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston asks economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind whether the governor’s proposal lives up to its description.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Tags
CommentariesfishkindeconomyFishkind Economic CommentariesbudgetDeSantis
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details