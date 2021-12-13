© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County will close Barnett Park vaccination, testing site temporarily in observance of the holidays

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 13, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay

Last week, the county announced a 14-day rolling positivity rate of 3.69 percent, well below the recommended 5 percent positivity average.

Orange County will temporarily close its combination COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at Barnett Park over the holidays.

Residents should plan on getting COVID needs met elsewhere on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, December 30th and New Year's Eve.

Outside of those dates, the Barnett Park site will continue to operate during its regularly scheduled hours into 2022. The site is open for testing and vaccines for people 12 and up, 7 days a week from 9 am until 4 pm as supplies last. 

Staff also administer shots to 5- to 11-year-olds on Saturdays and Sundays between 9 am and 4 pm.

No appointments are needed, but registration is strongly encouraged.

For more information or help registering, dial 3-1-1, the county’s information hotline. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
