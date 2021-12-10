© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Biden will award the Medal of Honor posthumously to Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe of Oviedo

By Joe Byrnes
Published December 10, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST
Sgt. First Class Alwyn Cashe.

The extraordinary bravery and self-sacrifice of a fallen soldier from Oviedo will be recognized next Thursday when President Joe Biden awards America's highest military honor to Army Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe.

Cashe was fatally wounded in 2005 in Iraq while rescuing others in his platoon from a burning vehicle under attack. He went back repeatedly though he himself was injured and on fire.

Central Florida Congress members Stephanie Murphy and Matt Waltz won passage of a bill extending the time limit so Cashe was eligible for the Medal of Honor.

Murphy spoke about him from the floor of the House in 2018.

"His actions that fateful day were so remarkable that they almost defy description," she said. "Words like courage and bravery do not seem adequate to fully capture the deeds this soldier performed."

Biden will also award the Medal of Honor to Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee and posthumously to Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
