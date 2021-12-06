© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wildlife agencies approve "experimental feeding" for starving manatees

By Amy Green
Published December 6, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST
Two orphaned calves ended up at a SeaWorld rehabilitation center, where they faced a long recovery. Photo by Amy Green
Two orphaned calves ended up at a SeaWorld rehabilitation center, where they faced a long recovery. Photo by Amy Green

Federal and state wildlife agencies have agreed to what they are describing as “experimental feeding” of starving manatees in the ailing Indian River Lagoon. 

The unprecedented measure is in response to a record die-off of the iconic sea cows this year in Florida. 

The feeding will take place near the Cape Canaveral power plant, a crucial warm water spot during the winter for manatees, which are sensitive to cold water. 

Pat Rose of the Save the Manatee Club says details still are in the works but that the manatees will be closely monitored. He says feeding manatees otherwise remains illegal. 

“It’s in response to really catastrophic losses of the seagrasses that really was totally preventable in our opinion. And it’s man-caused, and that’s why man really needs to intervene in this situation and get as many manatees through the winter as we possibly can.”  

More than 1,000 manatees have perished this year in Florida. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the agency will make a formal announcement on this and other measures later this week. 

Tags
Central Florida Newsindian river lagoonmanateesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details