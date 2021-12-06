© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Pet Alliance picks two Orlando-based companies to design, build its newest animal shelter after September fire

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 6, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is moving forward with its plans to open a new shelter in downtown Orlando by September 2023. 

The nonprofit announced today that Borrelli + Partners will design the space and H. J. High will take the lead on construction. 

Pet Alliance’s original shelter on Conroy Road was destroyed in an accidental fire on September 15th that killed some 17 cats.

The new site on South John Young Parkway will house adoptable cats and dogs along with a volunteer program and other business offices. 

Staff and volunteers are currently raising some $14 million dollars to cover all costs related to the new building.

A temporary space for adoptable cats and a veterinary medical facility will open on West Central Blvd during construction. It will also act as an offsite adoption center for dogs on weekends.

