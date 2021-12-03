Orlando International Airport prepares to enforce new federal travel rules ahead of the winter holidays

President Joe Biden has extended mask requirements and imposed new travel restrictions on international travelers as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads across the US. Here's how this will impact visitors to Florida’s busiest airport.

Passengers and staff at the Orlando International Airport will be required to wear face masks both in the airport and on flights through March 18th under the new rules.

The original mask mandate was expected to expire on Jan. 18th.

But President Joe Biden says rising US cases of the Omicron variant have necessitated a two-month extension of the policy.

The TSA at Orlando International will continue to be responsible for enforcing facial coverings for anyone 2 and up at the airport.

In a statement, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says it, “remains committed to the safety and security of the traveling public, which includes adhering to federal health guidelines and protocols.”

International travelers will also be required to test negative for COVID one day before departing for the US and travel is restricted from 8 African countries.



