Need to get your children vaccinated before the holidays? Try a rotating OCPS vaccination site.

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 1, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay

Orange County Public Schools are offering a second round of rotating vaccination clinics at high schools throughout the district this week. 

Anyone who is 5 years old and up can get the Pfizer shot at Dr. Phillips, Horizon, Oak Ridge, or Windermere High School today from 4 until 8 pm. 

Clinics will open at six high schools on Thursday from 4 to 8 pm and then again at five high schools on Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm. 

All brands of the vaccine along with booster shots are also available for eligible adults on site as supplies last. No appointments are needed, but parents and guardians must accompany minors.

During the first round of vaccination pop-ups at OCPS, more than 5,600 people got a COVID-19 shot. 

In a statement, the district says this about vaccination: “It's more important than ever due to the emergence of the new variant of concern, Omicron.”

