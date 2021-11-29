DeSantis says budget includes pay increases for state law enforcement

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants significant pay increases for state law enforcement and some corrections officers.

He made that announcement Monday in Orlando.

The governor's budget will also include a repeat of last year's $1,000 bonus for law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs.

DeSantis says his budget will increase the starting pay for state law enforcement officers by 20%.

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/DeSantis112921.mp3"][/audio]

"My proposal," he said, "also includes an increase in pay of 25% for all other state sworn law enforcement personnel to help our state law enforcement agencies retain the folks we already have and also to reward them for hard work serving and protecting Floridians."

He wants to spend $124 million to increase the base pay for state corrections officers to $20 an hour.

DeSantis says he aims to improve recruitment and retention.

He already proposed a $5,000 signing bonus for new police recruits, including officers from out of state.