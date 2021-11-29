© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis says budget includes pay increases for state law enforcement

By Joe Byrnes
Published November 29, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST
desantis112921-2

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants significant pay increases for state law enforcement and some corrections officers.

He made that announcement Monday in Orlando.

The governor's budget will also include a repeat of last year's $1,000 bonus for law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs.

DeSantis says his budget will increase the starting pay for state law enforcement officers by 20%.

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/DeSantis112921.mp3"][/audio]

"My proposal," he said, "also includes an increase in pay of 25% for all other state sworn law enforcement personnel to help our state law enforcement agencies retain the folks we already have and also to reward them for hard work serving and protecting Floridians."

He wants to spend $124 million to increase the base pay for state corrections officers to $20 an hour.

DeSantis says he aims to improve recruitment and retention.

He already proposed a $5,000 signing bonus for new police recruits, including officers from out of state.

Tags
Central Florida NewsRon DeSantis
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details