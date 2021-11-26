© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FWC Order Weakens Protections For Imperiled Gopher Tortoise, Advocates Say

By Amy Green
Published November 26, 2021 at 1:00 AM EST
Gopher tortoise. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Gopher tortoise. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Environmental groups say an executive order issued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission leaves the imperiled gopher tortoise vulnerable to development. 

The groups say the order weakens protections for tortoises displaced by development by, for instance, waiving a rule prohibiting their relocation more than 100 miles to the north or south.

George Heinrich of the Florida Turtle Conservation Trust says the rule is aimed at preventing isolated populations. He describes the tortoise as a keystone species of Florida’s uplands.  

“The same habitats that are highly sought for subdivisions and trailer parks and so on. And tortoises dig these deep extensive burrows into the ground that can be as much as 40 feet, and over 365 other species use tortoise burrows.” 

The gopher tortoise is listed as threatened in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the executive order addresses a capacity shortage for relocated tortoises. 

Elise Bennett of the Center for Biological Diversity says the order comes as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considers further protections for the tortoise under the Endangered Species Act. 

“I think what we’re seeing here in the state of Florida is that our mechanisms just aren’t effective and that we may really need this federal layer of protection, which includes habitat protection.” 

Tags
Central Florida Newsgopher tortoiseEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details