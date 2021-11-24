How To Choose A Health Insurance Plan

Health insurance can be tremendously confusing, with its complexity, jargon and acronyms. But putting in a bit of time to learn what these health insurance terms mean can empower you to better understand what signing on to a plan might mean for your budget and your health. Whether you're picking a plan for the first time, thinking of changing a plan, or want to see your options, NPR health correspondent, Selena Simmons-Duffin offers tips for browsing and choosing a health insurance plan. This episode is brought to us in conjunction with our colleagues at Life Kit. What other tips and tricks would you like from Short Wave? E-mail us at shortwave@npr.org. The audio portion of this episode was produced by Janet W. Lee, with engineering support from Joshua Newell.