How To Choose A Health Insurance Plan

By NPR
Published November 24, 2021 at 3:33 AM EST
Photo: Short Wave
Photo: Short Wave

Health insurance can be tremendously confusing, with its complexity, jargon and acronyms. But putting in a bit of time to learn what these health insurance terms mean can empower you to better understand what signing on to a plan might mean for your budget and your health. Whether you're picking a plan for the first time, thinking of changing a plan, or want to see your options, NPR health correspondent,  Selena Simmons-Duffin offers tips for browsing and choosing a health insurance plan. This episode is brought to us in conjunction with our colleagues at  Life Kit. What other tips and tricks would you like from  Short Wave? E-mail us at  shortwave@npr.org. The audio portion of this episode was produced by Janet W. Lee, with engineering support from Joshua Newell.

HealthNational
