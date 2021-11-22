© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King shares his perspective on the latest in the Groveland Four case

By Joe Byrnes
Published November 22, 2021 at 1:42 AM EST
From left, Walter Irvin, Charles Greenlee, and Samuel Shepherd were wrongfully prosecuted for rape in 1949. A fourth man, Ernest Thomas, was killed during a manhunt before he could be arrested. Photo: Gary Corsair
A judge in Lake County will hold a hearing today on whether to posthumously clear the names of the Groveland Four.

The young Black men were wrongly prosecuted -- and two of them were shot to death -- following the alleged rape of a 17-year-old white girl in 1949.

For some perspective on this case, WMFE's Joe Byrnes spoke with Gilbert King, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning book "Devil in the Grove" brought the story to national attention again.

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/GILBERTKING.mp3"][/audio]

Tags
Lake County floridaCentral Florida Newsgroveland four
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
