Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King shares his perspective on the latest in the Groveland Four case

A judge in Lake County will hold a hearing today on whether to posthumously clear the names of the Groveland Four.

The young Black men were wrongly prosecuted -- and two of them were shot to death -- following the alleged rape of a 17-year-old white girl in 1949.

For some perspective on this case, WMFE's Joe Byrnes spoke with Gilbert King, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning book "Devil in the Grove" brought the story to national attention again.

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/GILBERTKING.mp3"][/audio]

.