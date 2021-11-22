© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando City makes its debut in the MLS Playoffs on Tuesday. Here's what to know ahead of the big game.

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 22, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The Major League Soccer Playoffs begin Tuesday with Orlando City facing off against Nashville for the first round of games in the Eastern Conference. 

The Lions will take the field at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee at 8 pm EST on Tuesday. 

In a statement, Orlando City Coach Oscar Pareja says, “We’re aiming for the big prize. I know we have some challenges in front of us, with Nashville being the first, but I see the playoffs...very focused on accomplishing that objective.”

The team faced several setbacks this year, including injuries and COVID cases among staff and players. 

All games are single elimination, with the winning teams competing in the Cup game on December 11th. 

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details