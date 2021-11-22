© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Disney World pauses most annual passes

By WMFE Staff
Published November 22, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST
Photo: Disney Parks Blog
Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Disney World has paused the sale of most of its annual passes. The theme park will only offer the Pixie Dust pass for $400 a year.

 

If you don’t live in the sunshine state, then you're out of luck because the Pixie Dust pass is only available for Florida residents.

The theme park said annual passes can become unavailable at any time as they manage attendance in the park. Also, Disney said they expect new sales of annual passes to start again sometime next year. 

Back in September, the company announced four options for annual passes with the biggest package costing more than $1,200.

