Disney pauses vaccine requirement for Florida workers

Disney has paused its vaccination requirement for workers at its Orlando theme parks.

The measure comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a package of bills into law banning businesses from enforcing vaccine mandates.

Larger businesses like Disney stand to lose $50,000 dollars per violation of this new law.

The company said for this reason, it is pausing vaccine requirements that have been in place for union and nonunion workers at the Orlando theme parks since the fall. It is also putting applications for religious and medical exemptions to these vaccine requirements on hold.

Disney says more than 90 percent of its workers in Florida are fully vaccinated having gotten one of three available COVID-19 shots.

Unvaccinated employees at Walt Disney World Resort will now be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing as an extra safety measure.